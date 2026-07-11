Thai folk legend honours father behind Nene Royal’s AGT dream

The story behind Thai teenager Nene Royal’s successful America’s Got Talent audition has touched veteran musician and National Artist Surachai “Nga Caravan” Chantimathorn, who composed a poem honouring the father whose sacrifices helped take her from Phuket to the global stage.
Nene, a 16-year-old singer and guitarist from Phuket, attracted widespread attention after performing The Cranberries’ “Zombie” during her audition for the television talent competition.
Her performance received four unanimous “yes” votes from the judges, sending her through to the next stage and turning footage of the audition into an online sensation.
Behind the applause was a family story that gained further attention after Phuket Times reported that Nene’s father had sold assets to finance their journey to the United States.
The report portrayed his decision as an act of faith in his daughter’s ability and a determination to ensure that an international audience had the opportunity to hear her perform.
The account moved many readers, including Surachai, who is widely known as Nga Caravan and regarded as one of the leading figures in Thailand’s songs-for-life movement. He was named a National Artist in literature.
Surachai responded by posting a short poem on his Facebook page celebrating the relationship between father and daughter.
Rather than presenting Nene’s achievement as the result of talent alone, the poem emphasised the family bond, sustained practice and parental sacrifice that helped create the opportunity.
He described the father’s pride in seeing his daughter succeed and linked her appearance on America’s Got Talent with Thailand’s presence on an international stage.
The tribute reflected a wider response to Nene’s audition, which has been celebrated as both an individual musical achievement and a story of family support behind a young artist’s ambitions.
Nene performed while playing guitar, delivering a heavier interpretation of “Zombie”, the 1990s hit by Irish rock band The Cranberries.
The judges unanimously approved her progression. Howie Mandel described her as a “rock star”, while Simon Cowell praised the authenticity of her vocal tone. Mel B highlighted her vocal control and guitar playing, and Sofia Vergara called the audition spectacular.
The audition was staged at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California, the largest venue on which Nene had performed at that point.
She told the judging panel that she had begun playing guitar at a young age and dreamed of becoming a touring superstar.
Nene had already accumulated experience in music contests before appearing on the US programme.
She was first runner-up in the 14th Overdrive Guitar Contest in 2023 and received an Outstanding Player award at the King Power Band Competition in 2025.
Her development also included public performances in Phuket, helping her build confidence and an audience before travelling abroad.
The audition has now introduced her to a much wider international audience and strengthened her profile as an emerging Thai rock musician.
Nene is now being celebrated not only as a young representative of Phuket but also as an example of a Thai teenager pursuing an international musical career.
Public support has continued to grow following the release of her audition, while attention has increasingly focused on the years of preparation and family commitment behind the performance.
For Surachai, the achievement offered a broader lesson: a young artist’s success may begin with personal ability, but it can also depend on the encouragement, sacrifice and belief provided by those closest to her.