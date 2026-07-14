King elevates Ajahn Jayasaro as Thailand’s first foreign-born Somdet monk

The Royal Gazette website on Tuesday published a royal command announcing the elevation of eight senior monks, recognised for their virtue and great service to Buddhism, to the higher ecclesiastical rank of Somdet Phra Ratchakhana.

His Majesty the King graciously conferred the following ecclesiastical titles:

Phra Phrom Wachiramongkhon was elevated to Somdet Phra Yannawachiramongkhon. Phra Phrom Wachirathibodi was elevated to Somdet Phra Maha Wachirathibodi. Phra Phrom Wachiramuni was elevated to Somdet Phra Sutthatsana Wachiramuni. Phra Phrom Wachirakon was elevated to Somdet Phra Phuttha Wachirakon. Phra Phrom Dilok was elevated to Somdet Phra Maha Wachirakhun Dilok. Phra Phrom Moli was elevated to Somdet Phra Wachirarattanamoli. Phra Phrom Sitthi was elevated to Somdet Phra Wachirasitthathachan. Phra Phrom Phatcharayanamuni was elevated to Somdet Phra Maha Phatcharayanamuni.

The elevation of Phra Phrom Phatcharayanamuni, widely known as Ajahn Jayasaro, to the rank of Somdet Phra Ratchakhana marks an important milestone for the Thai Sangha. He is the first monk born overseas to be elevated to this senior ecclesiastical rank in Thailand.

Somdet Phra Maha Phatcharayanamuni was born Shaun Michael Chiverton on January 7, 1958, on the Isle of Wight in England.

His early life was shaped by an interest in searching for truth and the meaning of life. He travelled to several countries in search of answers before encountering Buddhist teachings and coming to Thailand in 1978.