From novice monk to Netflix lead: Thai trans model Mimi Tao stars in German series Crooks

Thai transgender model Mimi Tao (Phajaranat Nobantao) is drawing international attention after stepping into a leading role in the German series “Crooks”, now streaming on Netflix worldwide.

Mimi Tao’s story has resonated widely, after she spoke of a childhood marked by hardship. She said she was ordained as a novice monk for six years and faced teasing and bullying because of what made her different.

Today, she has built a career as an international model and has taken on her first major acting role in Crooks, a high-intensity action investigation series that has been well received since its launch, with plans for a second season reportedly moving ahead quickly. The series also held a pre-world premiere event in Vienna, Austria.

Mimi Tao said filming took more than six months in Thailand. She initially auditioned to play the “younger sister” of a character portrayed by Thai artist D Gerrard, but the director later adjusted the role, asking her to play the “older sister” instead—an unexpected challenge in her first acting project.

“Crooks is my first acting work. It opened up a whole new world,” she said. “It’s more fun than I expected. I’d love everyone to watch—it’s a Netflix-standard production and the team put real effort into it.”