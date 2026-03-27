IOC bars trans women from female events from LA 2028

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has set a new benchmark for global sport by formally barring transgender women and many athletes with differences of sex development (DSD) from competing in the women’s category at the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics and future IOC events.

IOC president Kirsty Coventry said the decision was grounded in science, arguing that it is unfair for athletes who have undergone male puberty to compete in the female category. She said the policy is intended to protect both the safety of women athletes and fairness in competition.

One-time SRY gene screening (Sex-determining Region Y gene)

Under the new policy, athletes seeking to compete in the women’s category at IOC events will be required to undergo SRY gene screening to determine eligibility. The screening is intended to detect the presence or absence of the SRY gene and may be carried out using non-invasive methods such as cheek swabs or saliva samples. The IOC says this will generally be a once-in-a-lifetime test.