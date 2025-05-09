US military to start kicking out transgender troops next month, memo says

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The decision was immediately condemned by transgender rights activists contacted by Reuters.

"It is just shameful," said Jennifer Levi, a senior director at the pro-LGBTQ legal group GLAD Law.

"It is senseless to fast-track people out of the military who are meeting standards and putting lives on the line to defend the country."

Hegseth's memo illustrates how President Donald Trump's administration intends to swiftly act to remove thousands of transgender servicemembers after the Supreme Court's ruling on Tuesday cleared the way for a ban to take effect.

In the memo, Hegseth said active duty transgender troops could identify themselves for "voluntary separation" from the US armed forces until June 6. Troops who are in the reserve forces had until July 7.

"On conclusion of the self-identification eligibility window, the Military Departments will initiate involuntary separation processes," the memo said.