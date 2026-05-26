Monsoon alert – heavy rain to hit southern Thailand

TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2026
Monsoon alert – heavy rain to hit southern Thailand

Thailand faces thunderstorms and heavy rain in the South on May 26, with stronger monsoon conditions forecast for May 28-29

Thailand will continue to see thunderstorms on Tuesday, May 26, with heavy rain expected in parts of the South’s west coast, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned.

The department said a moderate south-westerly monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing thunderstorms across the country and heavy rain in some areas of the South’s west coast. People in affected areas have been advised to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall.

Stronger monsoon expected on May 28-29

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are currently moderate. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are about 2 metres high, while the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are seeing waves of 1-2 metres. In stormy areas, waves may rise above 2 metres.

Sailors in these areas have been urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing during thunderstorms.

The TMD also warned that from May 28-29, rainfall will increase in the South, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in some areas, mainly along the west coast. This is because the south-westerly monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen.

During this period, waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast to reach 2-3 metres, and more than 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Northern Thailand

  • The North is forecast to see thunderstorms in 40% of the region, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Temperatures are expected to range from lows of 22-26 degrees Celsius to highs of 36-38C. South-westerly winds are forecast at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Northeast

  • The Northeast is expected to see thunderstorms in 30% of the region, mainly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima.
  • Temperatures are forecast at 23-26C at their lowest and 36-38C at their highest, with south-westerly winds of 10-20kph.

Central region

  • The Central region is forecast to see thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Songkhram.
  • Temperatures are expected to range from 24-27C to 37-39C, with south-westerly winds of 10-20kph.

Eastern region

  • The East is forecast to see thunderstorms in 40% of the region, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Temperatures are expected to range from 24-26C to 33-37C. South-westerly winds are forecast at 15-35kph. Waves are expected to be 1-2 metres high, and more than 2 metres in stormy areas.

Southern Thailand’s east coast

  • The South’s east coast is forecast to see thunderstorms in 40% of the region, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
  • Temperatures are expected to range from 23-27C to 34-38C. South-westerly winds are forecast at 15-35kph. Waves are expected to be about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore, rising above 2 metres in stormy areas.

Southern Thailand’s west coast

  • The South’s west coast faces the highest chance of rain, with thunderstorms forecast in 70% of the region and heavy rain in some areas, particularly Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.
  • Temperatures are expected to range from 23-24C to 31-37C.
  • From Phang Nga northwards, south-westerly winds are forecast at 20-35kph, with waves around 2 metres high and above 2 metres in stormy areas.
  • From Phuket southwards, south-westerly winds are forecast at 15-35kph, with waves of 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in stormy areas.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces

  • Bangkok and surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mostly from afternoon to evening.
  • Temperatures are expected to range from 26-28C to 35-39C, with south-westerly winds of 10-20kph.
nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy