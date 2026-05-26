Monsoon alert – heavy rain to hit southern Thailand

Thailand will continue to see thunderstorms on Tuesday, May 26, with heavy rain expected in parts of the South’s west coast, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned.

The department said a moderate south-westerly monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing thunderstorms across the country and heavy rain in some areas of the South’s west coast. People in affected areas have been advised to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall.

Stronger monsoon expected on May 28-29

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are currently moderate. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are about 2 metres high, while the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are seeing waves of 1-2 metres. In stormy areas, waves may rise above 2 metres.

Sailors in these areas have been urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing during thunderstorms.

The TMD also warned that from May 28-29, rainfall will increase in the South, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in some areas, mainly along the west coast. This is because the south-westerly monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen.

During this period, waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast to reach 2-3 metres, and more than 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms.