Anutin meets Macron to advance Thai-French strategic partnership

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a dinner for Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday, May 25, 2026, at 8.30pm local time in France, which is five hours behind Thailand, at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

After the meeting, Government Spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek outlined the key issues discussed.



1. Promoting trade and investment

The French president and the Thai prime minister agreed to work together to further increase trade and investment between the two countries, especially in high-value industries such as alternative energy, space and aviation, smart power transmission, and infrastructure for AI and data centres — future industries in which French private-sector companies have strong expertise and high potential.

Following discussions with MEDEF International and leading French private companies, several firms expressed interest in investing or expanding their investments in Thailand. France also praised investment by Thai private-sector companies in France and said it wanted to see more Thai investment in the country.



2. Thai-EU FTA negotiations

The Thailand-European Union Free Trade Agreement is one of the Thai government’s key policies, with the government determined to conclude negotiations within this year.

The prime minister thanked France for its continued support for the negotiation process, expressing confidence that the agreement would be an important turning point in creating economic opportunities for both countries.