Anutin heads to France to court investment, upgrade ties with Macron

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will travel to France from May 21-27 for talks with President Emmanuel Macron, as Thailand moves to elevate relations with France to a strategic partnership and court investment in aviation, clean energy, defence and other major industries.
Government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, would use the visit to deepen economic and diplomatic cooperation with France at a time when the two countries are marking the 170th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
Anutin is scheduled to meet Macron at a working dinner, where the Thai side aims to push forward cooperation in trade and investment, energy, transport, defence and aviation.
The visit comes as Thailand and France are preparing to lift ties to a strategic partnership. The Thai Foreign Ministry said earlier this month that the two sides had discussed a Joint Action Plan for 2026-2028 as a mechanism to advance future cooperation and elevate bilateral relations.
The 2026 anniversary has also been framed by both countries as a chance to strengthen long-standing ties and expand practical cooperation. Thailand’s Foreign Ministry previously said the two countries were commemorating the 170th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026, alongside the 340th anniversary of the first contact between Siam and France in 2025.
A major economic focus of the trip will be meetings with French business leaders under MEDEF International, the French employers’ association, as well as companies from key industries.
The government plans to invite French private-sector investment in Thailand’s large-scale projects, particularly in sectors where France has strong expertise, including aviation and aerospace, clean energy and the defence industry.
The talks are expected to support Thailand’s push to attract higher-value foreign investment and strengthen industrial partnerships with European companies.
Anutin is also scheduled to meet the head of the International Energy Agency to discuss energy security, an issue that has become increasingly important for Thailand as it seeks to balance economic growth, energy costs and the transition towards cleaner power.
He will also meet the director-general of UNESCO to build on discussions held on May 15 and promote Thailand’s cultural and creative economy agenda.
A key part of that effort is Thailand’s campaign to have Chud Thai, or traditional Thai dress, listed as intangible cultural heritage of humanity later this year. The government sees the bid as a way to raise global recognition of Thai culture and create economic value in fashion, handicrafts, tourism and soft power.
During the visit, Anutin will also join a meeting of Thai ambassadors and consuls-general posted in Europe to exchange views on Thailand’s economic and diplomatic strategy in the region.
He is also scheduled to meet the Thai community and Thai private-sector representatives in France, whom the government sees as important partners in promoting Thai culture, strengthening the country’s image and helping Thai brands gain wider international recognition.