Anutin heads to France to court investment, upgrade ties with Macron

French investment targeted in high-value sectors

A major economic focus of the trip will be meetings with French business leaders under MEDEF International, the French employers’ association, as well as companies from key industries.

The government plans to invite French private-sector investment in Thailand’s large-scale projects, particularly in sectors where France has strong expertise, including aviation and aerospace, clean energy and the defence industry.

The talks are expected to support Thailand’s push to attract higher-value foreign investment and strengthen industrial partnerships with European companies.

Energy security and global organisations on agenda

Anutin is also scheduled to meet the head of the International Energy Agency to discuss energy security, an issue that has become increasingly important for Thailand as it seeks to balance economic growth, energy costs and the transition towards cleaner power.

He will also meet the director-general of UNESCO to build on discussions held on May 15 and promote Thailand’s cultural and creative economy agenda.

A key part of that effort is Thailand’s campaign to have Chud Thai, or traditional Thai dress, listed as intangible cultural heritage of humanity later this year. The government sees the bid as a way to raise global recognition of Thai culture and create economic value in fashion, handicrafts, tourism and soft power.

Thai businesses and diplomats in Europe to join talks

During the visit, Anutin will also join a meeting of Thai ambassadors and consuls-general posted in Europe to exchange views on Thailand’s economic and diplomatic strategy in the region.

He is also scheduled to meet the Thai community and Thai private-sector representatives in France, whom the government sees as important partners in promoting Thai culture, strengthening the country’s image and helping Thai brands gain wider international recognition.