Monsoon grips Thailand – 21 provinces face heavy rain threat today

MONDAY, MAY 25, 2026
Monsoon grips Thailand – 21 provinces face heavy rain threat today

TMD warns of heavy rain in parts of southern Thailand on May 25, with thunderstorms forecast across several regions

Thailand is forecast to see more thunderstorms on Monday (May 25), with heavy rain expected in some parts of the South as a moderate southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said.

In its 24-hour forecast issued for the period from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday, the department warned people to be alert for the danger of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall during this period.

Wave conditions in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are moderate. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are expected to reach around two metres, while the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf are forecast to see waves of one to two metres. In areas with thunderstorms, waves may rise above two metres.

Sailors in affected areas have been advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm-hit zones.

Northern region

  • The North is forecast to see thunderstorms over 60% of the area, mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Temperatures are expected to range from lows of 24-27 degrees Celsius to highs of 34-37C. Southwesterly winds are forecast at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Northeastern region

  • The Northeast is forecast to see thunderstorms over 30% of the area, mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Temperatures are expected to range from lows of 24-27C to highs of 35-38C. Southwesterly winds are forecast at 10-20kph.

Central region

  • The Central region is forecast to see thunderstorms over 40% of the area, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Songkhram.

Temperatures are forecast to range from lows of 24-26C to highs of 36-38C. Southwesterly winds are expected at 10-20kph.

Eastern region

  • The East is forecast to see thunderstorms over 30% of the area, mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Temperatures are expected to range from lows of 24-28C to highs of 32-37C. Southwesterly winds are forecast at 15-35kph.
  • The sea is expected to see waves of one to two metres, rising above two metres in thunderstorm areas.

Southern region, east coast

  • The South’s east coast is forecast to see thunderstorms over 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Temperatures are expected to range from lows of 23-26C to highs of 34-37C. Southwesterly winds are forecast at 15-35kph.
  • The sea is expected to see waves of around one metre, rising to one to two metres offshore and above two metres in thunderstorm areas.

Southern region, west coast

  • The South’s west coast faces the highest rain risk, with thunderstorms forecast over 70% of the area and heavy rain in some places, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.
  • Temperatures are forecast to range from lows of 23-25C to highs of 31-35C.
  • From Phang Nga northwards, southwesterly winds are expected at 20-35kph, with waves of around two metres and above two metres in thunderstorm areas.
  • From Phuket southwards, southwesterly winds are forecast at 15-35kph, with waves of one to two metres and above two metres in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces

  • Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms over 40% of the area, mostly from afternoon to evening.
  • Temperatures are expected to range from lows of 26-28C to highs of 35-37C. Southwesterly winds are forecast at 10-20kph.
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