Monsoon grips Thailand – 21 provinces face heavy rain threat today

Thailand is forecast to see more thunderstorms on Monday (May 25), with heavy rain expected in some parts of the South as a moderate southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said.

In its 24-hour forecast issued for the period from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday, the department warned people to be alert for the danger of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall during this period.

Wave conditions in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are moderate. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are expected to reach around two metres, while the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf are forecast to see waves of one to two metres. In areas with thunderstorms, waves may rise above two metres.

Sailors in affected areas have been advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm-hit zones.