Monsoon covers Thailand, South warned as Bangkok sees thunderstorms

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in its 24-hour forecast that rain across Thailand would decrease, although isolated heavy rain would continue on the South’s west coast.

The conditions are being influenced by a moderate southwesterly monsoon covering the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand.

People are advised to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and runoff, particularly on foothills near waterways and in low-lying areas.

They are also advised to take care of their health during changing weather conditions.