Monsoon covers Thailand, South warned as Bangkok sees thunderstorms

SUNDAY, MAY 24, 2026
Monsoon covers Thailand, South warned as Bangkok sees thunderstorms

Thailand is forecast to see less rain overall, but the western South remains at risk of heavy rain and rough seas during thunderstorms.

  • A moderate southwesterly monsoon is now covering Thailand and the upper Andaman Sea.
  • A heavy rain warning is in effect for the southern west coast, with the Thai Meteorological Department forecasting thunderstorms across 60% of the area.
  • The public is advised to beware of potential flash floods, while boat operators are urged to navigate with caution due to waves that could exceed 2 meters in thunderstorm zones.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in its 24-hour forecast that rain across Thailand would decrease, although isolated heavy rain would continue on the South’s west coast.

The conditions are being influenced by a moderate southwesterly monsoon covering the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand.

People are advised to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and runoff, particularly on foothills near waterways and in low-lying areas.

They are also advised to take care of their health during changing weather conditions.

Monsoon covers Thailand, South warned as Bangkok sees thunderstorms

Marine conditions in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are moderate.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are about 2 metres high, while waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are 1-2 metres high.

In thunderstorm areas, waves are expected to rise above 2 metres.

Boat operators in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm zones.

Monsoon covers Thailand, South warned as Bangkok sees thunderstorms

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Sunday (May 24) to 6am on Monday (May 25)

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces

  • Thunderstorms are expected across 30% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 34-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20km/h

North

  • Thunderstorms are expected across 40% of the area, mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 34-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20km/h

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms are expected across 20% of the area, mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20km/h

Central region

  • Thunderstorms are expected across 30% of the area, mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20km/h

East

  • Thunderstorms are expected across 40% of the area, mostly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 15-35km/h
  • Waves are expected to be 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South, east coast

  • Thunderstorms are expected across 40% of the area, mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 34-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 15-35km/h
  • Waves are expected to be about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South, west coast

  • Thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 32-35 degrees Celsius
  • From Phang Nga northwards: southwesterly winds at 20-35km/h. Waves are expected to be about 2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
  • From Phuket southwards: southwesterly winds at 15-35km/h. Waves are expected to be 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
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