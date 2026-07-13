Lat Phrao brewery pledges full cooperation after blaze

Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao has pledged full cooperation with investigators and announced the establishment of a support centre for those affected by the fire, while confirming that the venue’s owner remains seriously injured in intensive care.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on July 13, the venue expressed its deepest apologies over the tragedy and extended condolences to the families of those who died.

It also offered encouragement to the injured, their relatives and everyone affected by the incident.

Support centre established for victims and families

The venue said it had established the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao Fire Victim Assistance Coordination Centre to provide a central channel for receiving information, coordinating with those affected and their families, and arranging assistance with the relevant agencies.

The centre can be contacted through the venue’s official Facebook page, Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, or through its official Line account, @859xxeyj.

Those affected by the fire have been encouraged to use these channels to seek assistance and coordinate with the venue.