Nation TV adds two analysis programmes to sharpen Thai news coverage



Regional news remains a key priority

Nation TV is also placing greater emphasis on regional reporting through Nation Tua Thai (Nation Across Thailand), which will be broadcast live twice each weekday.

The morning edition will air from 6.25am to 7.23am, followed by an afternoon edition from 1.30pm to 2.18pm.

The programme will explain how government policies are translated into action, using an accessible format to help viewers understand their effects and potential benefits for local communities.

Its coverage will also explore opportunities to strengthen grassroots economies, highlight the role of local administrative organisations and examine how development can create more equitable opportunities across society.



Established programmes continue in prime time

Nation TV will retain its main prime-time news programmes, which have built a strong and loyal audience.

Nation Insight will continue to air from 5pm to 5.30pm every Monday to Friday. Nation Weekend with 3 Editors will be broadcast from 7pm to 8pm every Saturday, while Nation Weekend will occupy the same time slot every Sunday.

The weekend programmes will be presented by three senior editors: Somchai “Chang” Meesen, Weerasak “Wee” Phongaksorn, and Baakbun “O” Boonlert.

They will continue to deliver forthright and intensive analysis of political, economic and social developments, offering perspectives on major issues and possible approaches to resolving them. Their distinctive style has continued to earn the trust of viewers.



Television and digital platforms brought together

Nation TV’s refreshed news strategy combines the strength of its television programming with its presence across online platforms, enabling audiences to access quality reporting wherever and whenever they choose.

The broadcaster remains committed to professional journalistic ethics by delivering accurate, comprehensive and socially beneficial information.

The new schedule reinforces Nation TV’s mission to be a “news leader for informed decisions”, a position it has maintained with the trust of Thai society for 26 years.