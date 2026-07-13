Nation TV adds two analysis programmes to sharpen Thai news coverage

Nation TV is revamping its news schedule from July 15, adding new programmes and allocating more airtime to in-depth reporting as it seeks to respond to the changing habits of audiences who follow news on television and online platforms.
The revised schedule reflects the findings of a 2025 survey on public media reach, which found that news programmes remained the most popular type of content among audiences watching television and using online channels.
The findings indicate that although media consumption habits continue to evolve, viewers still place considerable value on credible, detailed and in-depth information.
Nation TV is introducing two new programmes dedicated to detailed analysis of major developments.
The morning programme, Joh Luek Tua Thai Inside Thailand, will be broadcast live from 8am to 9.30am every Monday to Friday. It will examine significant political, economic and social issues through detailed analysis, interviews and a range of perspectives.
The programme will be presented by veteran news duo Danai Ekmahasawat and Amornrat Mahitthirook, widely known by their on-screen nicknames “Mar Kae” and “Meow Sao”.
The new midday programme, Nation Praden Ron (Nation Hot Issues), will air live from 12.50pm to 1.30pm on weekdays. It will be presented by experienced journalists with extensive field-reporting backgrounds: Pakorn “Golf” Puengnetr, Nation TV’s executive editor, and Penphan “Noi” Laemluang.
The presenters will highlight major stories requiring close attention and examine their wider implications from the editorial team’s perspective, helping audiences understand each situation from every angle.
Nation TV is also placing greater emphasis on regional reporting through Nation Tua Thai (Nation Across Thailand), which will be broadcast live twice each weekday.
The morning edition will air from 6.25am to 7.23am, followed by an afternoon edition from 1.30pm to 2.18pm.
The programme will explain how government policies are translated into action, using an accessible format to help viewers understand their effects and potential benefits for local communities.
Its coverage will also explore opportunities to strengthen grassroots economies, highlight the role of local administrative organisations and examine how development can create more equitable opportunities across society.
Nation TV will retain its main prime-time news programmes, which have built a strong and loyal audience.
Nation Insight will continue to air from 5pm to 5.30pm every Monday to Friday. Nation Weekend with 3 Editors will be broadcast from 7pm to 8pm every Saturday, while Nation Weekend will occupy the same time slot every Sunday.
The weekend programmes will be presented by three senior editors: Somchai “Chang” Meesen, Weerasak “Wee” Phongaksorn, and Baakbun “O” Boonlert.
They will continue to deliver forthright and intensive analysis of political, economic and social developments, offering perspectives on major issues and possible approaches to resolving them. Their distinctive style has continued to earn the trust of viewers.
Nation TV’s refreshed news strategy combines the strength of its television programming with its presence across online platforms, enabling audiences to access quality reporting wherever and whenever they choose.
The broadcaster remains committed to professional journalistic ethics by delivering accurate, comprehensive and socially beneficial information.
The new schedule reinforces Nation TV’s mission to be a “news leader for informed decisions”, a position it has maintained with the trust of Thai society for 26 years.