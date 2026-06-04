Nation TV enters its 27th year with digital-first media strategy

Nation TV is entering its 27th year with a full transformation into a 100% digital-first media organisation, combining the strength of its television news programming with digital news platforms to drive 24-hour content flow.
The move includes a new line-up of online programmes designed to remove access limitations and serve all audience groups, particularly viewers seeking fast, comprehensive and well-rounded news across every platform.
Shine Bunnag, chief executive officer of Nation Group, said the global media industry was facing major disruption from technological change, including digital transformation and artificial intelligence.
These shifts have moved a large share of news consumption onto online platforms and social media, forcing media operators worldwide to adapt in order to survive.
As Nation Group marks its 56th anniversary and Nation TV completes its 26th year, Shine described this year as an important milestone in the company’s move from a traditional media landscape towards becoming a trusted news leader on fully integrated online platforms.
Alongside its full digital-first upgrade, he reaffirmed Nation’s belief that “content is king”, saying it remained at the heart of the organisation’s role as a media outlet.
Nation TV will continue to develop high-quality news and information for television, with accurate, comprehensive and multi-dimensional content aimed at delivering the greatest benefit to the country and the public.
Although there is still no clarity over the future of digital television licences, which are due to expire in 2029, Shine stressed that Nation TV remained committed to moving forward on free-to-air television despite the lack of certainty from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).
Under its digital-first strategy, Nation TV is reshaping its content structure from a traditional television schedule into digital-platform content management, adding a wider range of programmes that can reach audiences without limitation.
The new content structure is divided into three main groups.
Nation TV is also strengthening the role of its news anchors and reporters as professional news figures on online platforms, helping drive audience growth across all channels while creating a new revenue model and fresh business opportunities with strategic partners.
On television, Nation TV will continue to reinforce its position as a leading source of in-depth news on society, the economy and politics, offering strong news programming, deep analysis and well-rounded perspectives on key public issues.
Its flagship programmes include “Nation Weekend”, hosted by three senior editors — Somchai Meesen, Weerasak Pongaksorn and Baakbun Boonlert — as well as “Nation Analysis”, hosted by Pakorn Puengnetr and Atishart Wongwuttiwat.
Another long-standing audience favourite, “Kom Chad Luek”, hosted by Varavit Chimmanee, will continue to deliver in-depth and comprehensive news content to the public.
“On the occasion of Nation TV entering its 27th year, I would like to thank our programme fans, clients and partners across all sectors for their trust, support and continued companionship,” Shine said.
“We promise to uphold professional media ethics, present reliable and useful news to the public, and do so on the basis of social responsibility,” he added.