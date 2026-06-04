Nation TV enters its 27th year with digital-first media strategy

Moving beyond media disruption

Shine Bunnag, chief executive officer of Nation Group, said the global media industry was facing major disruption from technological change, including digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

These shifts have moved a large share of news consumption onto online platforms and social media, forcing media operators worldwide to adapt in order to survive.

As Nation Group marks its 56th anniversary and Nation TV completes its 26th year, Shine described this year as an important milestone in the company’s move from a traditional media landscape towards becoming a trusted news leader on fully integrated online platforms.

Alongside its full digital-first upgrade, he reaffirmed Nation’s belief that “content is king”, saying it remained at the heart of the organisation’s role as a media outlet.

Nation TV will continue to develop high-quality news and information for television, with accurate, comprehensive and multi-dimensional content aimed at delivering the greatest benefit to the country and the public.

Although there is still no clarity over the future of digital television licences, which are due to expire in 2029, Shine stressed that Nation TV remained committed to moving forward on free-to-air television despite the lack of certainty from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).