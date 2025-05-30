Nation TV celebrates 25th anniversary, welcomes former and current national leaders

The celebration marked a historic milestone for Nation TV, which was honoured by the presence of national leaders from various eras.

Among those in attendance were Chuan Leekpai, former two-term Prime Minister; Thaksin Shinawatra, also a former two-term Prime Minister; Srettha Thavisin, former Prime Minister; as well as Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the current Prime Minister.

The gathering of both past and present national leaders underscored the confidence and trust placed in Nation TV’s role as a steadfast pillar of Thai society. As a media organisation committed to delivering reliable and beneficial news to the public, Nation TV continues to play a vital role in shaping the nation’s future.