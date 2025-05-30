Nation TV celebrates 25th anniversary, welcomes former and current national leaders

FRIDAY, MAY 30, 2025

Nation TV held a grand celebration to mark its 25th anniversary, opening its doors to welcome esteemed guests from across all sectors, including Cabinet members, government officials, and private sector representatives.

The celebration marked a historic milestone for Nation TV, which was honoured by the presence of national leaders from various eras. 

Among those in attendance were Chuan Leekpai, former two-term Prime Minister; Thaksin Shinawatra, also a former two-term Prime Minister; Srettha Thavisin, former Prime Minister; as well as Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the current Prime Minister.

The gathering of both past and present national leaders underscored the confidence and trust placed in Nation TV’s role as a steadfast pillar of Thai society. As a media organisation committed to delivering reliable and beneficial news to the public, Nation TV continues to play a vital role in shaping the nation’s future.

Nation TV celebrates 25th anniversary, welcomes former and current national leaders

The ceremony was attended by executives from Nation Group (Thailand), including Marut Arthakaivalvatee, Chairman; Shine Bunnag, Chairman of the Executive Committee and CEO; Somchai Meesen, Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee; Bakkabun Boonlert, Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chairman of Thansettakij Multimedia; Weerasak Pongaksorn, Managing Editor; Apirawee Pichayadecha, Nation TV’s managing director; and Pakorn Puengnetrr, Nation TV editor-in-chief.

Nation TV celebrates 25th anniversary, welcomes former and current national leaders

Throughout the day, a steady stream of distinguished guests arrived to extend their congratulations to Nation TV:

  • Tawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice
  • Prasert Jantararuangthong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society
  • Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security
  • Somsak Thepsutin, Minister of Public Health
  • Pimpatra Wichaikul, former Minister of Industry
  • Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Minister of Culture
  • Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Labour
  • Gen Natthapon Nakpanich, Deputy Minister of Defence
  • Manaporn Charoensri, Deputy Minister of Transport
  • Suchart Chomklin, Deputy Minister of Commerce
  • Thamanat Prompow, Chief Advisor to the Kla Tham Party
  • Natthapong Rueangpanyawut, Leader of the People's Party
  • Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok
  • Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya City

Nation TV celebrates 25th anniversary, welcomes former and current national leaders

Security agencies were well-represented:

  • Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police 
  • AVM Prapas Sonjaidee, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Air Force
  • Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam, Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation
  • Pol Lt Gen Trirong Phiwpan, Commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau
  • Pol Maj Gen Teeradej Thamsuthee, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau

Nation TV celebrates 25th anniversary, welcomes former and current national leaders

From the business sector — recognised as a driving force behind the nation's economy — prominent leaders in attendance included:

  • Boonchai Chokwatana, CEO of Saha Pathanapibul 
  • Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of Gulf Energy Development 
  • Somchai Lertsutiwong, CEO of Advanced Info Service (AIS)
  • Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, CEO of WHA Corporation
  • Arthid Nanthawithaya, CEO of SCBX
  • Nualphan Lamsam, CEO of Muang Thai Insurance
  • Pol Col Narach Sawetanand, Deputy Secretary-General of the Bureau of the Royal Household
  • Chakkrit Urairat, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of True Corporation
  • Payong Srivanich, President and CEO of Krungthai Bank 
  • Vitai Ratanakorn, President and CEO of Government Savings Bank
  • Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, CEO of Thai Beverage (ThaiBev)
  • Thapanee Techajareonvikul, CEO of Berli Jucker (BJC)
  • Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman of The Mall Group 

Nation TV celebrates 25th anniversary, welcomes former and current national leaders

Nation TV extends its heartfelt thanks for the continued trust and support it has received over the past 25 years. We remain committed to innovating our programming and fulfilling our role as a constructive media platform, delivering meaningful content for the benefit of the Thai people and society at large.

Nation TV celebrates 25th anniversary, welcomes former and current national leaders

Stay tuned for Nation TV’s next chapter via Nation TV Channel 22 and online platforms: Facebook / YouTube: Nation TV.

Nation TV celebrates 25th anniversary, welcomes former and current national leaders

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy