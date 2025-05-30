Nation TV celebrates 25th anniversary, welcomes former and current national leaders

The celebration marked a historic milestone for Nation TV, which was honoured by the presence of national leaders from various eras.
Among those in attendance were Chuan Leekpai, former two-term Prime Minister; Thaksin Shinawatra, also a former two-term Prime Minister; Srettha Thavisin, former Prime Minister; as well as Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the current Prime Minister.
The gathering of both past and present national leaders underscored the confidence and trust placed in Nation TV’s role as a steadfast pillar of Thai society. As a media organisation committed to delivering reliable and beneficial news to the public, Nation TV continues to play a vital role in shaping the nation’s future.
The ceremony was attended by executives from Nation Group (Thailand), including Marut Arthakaivalvatee, Chairman; Shine Bunnag, Chairman of the Executive Committee and CEO; Somchai Meesen, Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee; Bakkabun Boonlert, Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chairman of Thansettakij Multimedia; Weerasak Pongaksorn, Managing Editor; Apirawee Pichayadecha, Nation TV’s managing director; and Pakorn Puengnetrr, Nation TV editor-in-chief.
Throughout the day, a steady stream of distinguished guests arrived to extend their congratulations to Nation TV:
Security agencies were well-represented:
From the business sector — recognised as a driving force behind the nation's economy — prominent leaders in attendance included:
Nation TV extends its heartfelt thanks for the continued trust and support it has received over the past 25 years. We remain committed to innovating our programming and fulfilling our role as a constructive media platform, delivering meaningful content for the benefit of the Thai people and society at large.
