PM congratulates Nation TV on its 25th anniversary, praising its reliable information

The Prime Minister then expressed her congratulations on the success and stability that Nation has maintained as a prominent part of Thai society for many years.

She mentioned that she has consistently followed the content provided by Nation, particularly its analysis of news from diverse and comprehensive perspectives. This has made Nation one of the most trusted and reliable sources of quality news and information.

The Prime Minister further stated that, should there be any significant political developments or special cases in the future, she is ready to engage in discussions or contribute to the exchange of viewpoints, in order to enhance the presentation of well-rounded and valuable news for the public.

"On this anniversary, I wish everyone at Nation good health, strong spirits, and continued inspiration in their work. I hope you will adapt and grow alongside the rapidly changing world with stability and grace,” Jirayu quoted Paetongtarn as saying.

“May Nation continue to be a beacon of thought, a voice for the people, and a driving force in pushing Thai society towards a brighter future.”