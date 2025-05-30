PM congratulates Nation TV on its 25th anniversary, praising its reliable information

The Prime Minister also honoured the anniversary event held at the Nation Group headquarters in Bangkok’s Bang Na district.
She was accompanied by Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Higher Education Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol and Industry Minister Akanat Promphan.
Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap explained that the Prime Minister presented a congratulatory bouquet on the occasion of Nation TV’s 25th anniversary.
The ceremony was attended by executives from Nation Group (Thailand), including Marut Arthakaivalvatee, Chairman; Shine Bunnag, Chairman of the Executive Committee and CEO; Somchai Meesen, Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee; Bakkabun Boonlert, Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chairman of Thansettakij Multimedia; and Weerasak Pongaksorn, Managing Editor.
The Prime Minister then expressed her congratulations on the success and stability that Nation has maintained as a prominent part of Thai society for many years.
She mentioned that she has consistently followed the content provided by Nation, particularly its analysis of news from diverse and comprehensive perspectives. This has made Nation one of the most trusted and reliable sources of quality news and information.
The Prime Minister further stated that, should there be any significant political developments or special cases in the future, she is ready to engage in discussions or contribute to the exchange of viewpoints, in order to enhance the presentation of well-rounded and valuable news for the public.
"On this anniversary, I wish everyone at Nation good health, strong spirits, and continued inspiration in their work. I hope you will adapt and grow alongside the rapidly changing world with stability and grace,” Jirayu quoted Paetongtarn as saying.
“May Nation continue to be a beacon of thought, a voice for the people, and a driving force in pushing Thai society towards a brighter future.”