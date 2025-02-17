Nation TV awarded for its human right documentaries

Of them, two episodes of the Tak Bai incident, which resulted in the mass death of 85 Malay Muslims in Narathiwat province on October 25, 2004, reflect human right issues that affect the society.
Nation TV editor-in-chief Pakorn Puengnetr noted that the Tak Bai incident still affected Thai society, saying that media outlets should enlighten this issue to prevent repeated tragedy in the long term.
Meanwhile, a documentary which focuses on the dam construction’s impact on the Mekong River highlighted that the river’s biodiversity and local life along the river are going to change forever due to large-scale investment and economic interests.
“This award not only proves the media outlet’s achievement but also honours its bravery for human rights despite difficulties and pressures,” said Amnesty International Thailand chairwoman Puttanee Kangkun.
She said all documentaries submitted in the award showed that media outlets play an important role in supporting human right activists’ work for justice in society.
“Media outlets are similar to 'candlelights' that illuminates society’s awareness of human rights,” she said, “They are mirrors that reflect the truth and drive a change in society.”