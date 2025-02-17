Nation TV awarded for its human right documentaries

Of them, two episodes of the Tak Bai incident, which resulted in the mass death of 85 Malay Muslims in Narathiwat province on October 25, 2004, reflect human right issues that affect the society.

Nation TV editor-in-chief Pakorn Puengnetr noted that the Tak Bai incident still affected Thai society, saying that media outlets should enlighten this issue to prevent repeated tragedy in the long term.