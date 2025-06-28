Nation TV hosts 25th anniversary charity golf event to aid cancer patients in need

Nation TV celebrated its 25th anniversary with the “Nation TV 25th Anniversary Golf Charity 2025” tournament, held at Thana City Country Club, aiming to raise funds to support cancer patients in need.
The event was officially opened by Aeumsree Boonhachairat, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of Nation Group, and attended by Nation Group and Nation TV executives, including Nutvara Saengwarin, Executive Director of Nation Group, and Apirawee Pichayadecha, Managing Director of Nation TV.
Before tee-off, the executives presented a donation of 100,000 baht—a portion of the event’s proceeds—to Dr Somyos Deerasamee, Chairman of the Kanjanabaramee Foundation. The funds will support the foundation's work in assisting underprivileged cancer patients and promoting cancer prevention and control in Thailand.
A total of 37 teams joined the charity tournament, which combined a fun, relaxed atmosphere with competitive play. The winning team received a trophy of honour from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Participants also had a chance to win major prizes, including a TOYOTA YARIS CROSS HEV PREMIUM in the Hole-In-One contest, with additional prizes bringing the total value to over 2 million baht.
Following the tournament, a gala dinner and networking event was held, fostering relationships between Nation Group executives and business partners. The evening included prize announcements, lucky draws, and special thanks to sponsors and supporters who have contributed to Nation TV’s journey over the past 25 years.