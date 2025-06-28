Nation TV hosts 25th anniversary charity golf event to aid cancer patients in need

Nation TV celebrated its 25th anniversary with the “Nation TV 25th Anniversary Golf Charity 2025” tournament, held at Thana City Country Club, aiming to raise funds to support cancer patients in need.

The event was officially opened by Aeumsree Boonhachairat, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of Nation Group, and attended by Nation Group and Nation TV executives, including Nutvara Saengwarin, Executive Director of Nation Group, and Apirawee Pichayadecha, Managing Director of Nation TV.

Before tee-off, the executives presented a donation of 100,000 baht—a portion of the event’s proceeds—to Dr Somyos Deerasamee, Chairman of the Kanjanabaramee Foundation. The funds will support the foundation's work in assisting underprivileged cancer patients and promoting cancer prevention and control in Thailand.