Nation TV to air Eastern candidates’ visions at NATION ELECTION 2026 roadshow

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit , assistant campaigner, People’s Party

, assistant campaigner, People’s Party Sorawong Thienthong , Pheu Thai Party

, Pheu Thai Party Sathit Pitutecha , Democrat Party

, Democrat Party Sathira Phueakpraphan , Kla Tham Party

, Kla Tham Party Tosaporn Sererak , New Opportunity Party

, New Opportunity Party Ekasit Khunanantakul, Puangchon Thai Party

The event, “NATION ELECTION 2569: Turning point for Thailand, SPECIAL Roadshow”, will be held at Pattaya City Hall on Wednesday (January 21).

4pm: via online platforms

5pm: live on Nation TV, Channel 22

It can also be followed via Bangkokbiznews and NationWeekend.