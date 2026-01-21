null

Nation TV to air Eastern candidates’ visions at NATION ELECTION 2026 roadshow

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2026

Nation’s Pattaya roadshow will bring together leading party figures and Eastern constituency contenders, with coverage available online at 4pm and live on Nation TV Channel 22 at 5pm.

The Nation is hosting a forum to present visions and policies from political party figures and constituency MP candidates in Thailand’s Eastern provinces under the theme “Dreams and hopes for Parliament”, with the following participants:

  • Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, assistant campaigner, People’s Party
  • Sorawong Thienthong, Pheu Thai Party
  • Sathit Pitutecha, Democrat Party
  • Sathira Phueakpraphan, Kla Tham Party
  • Tosaporn Sererak, New Opportunity Party
  • Ekasit Khunanantakul, Puangchon Thai Party

The event, “NATION ELECTION 2569: Turning point for Thailand, SPECIAL Roadshow”, will be held at Pattaya City Hall on Wednesday (January 21).

4pm: via online platforms
5pm: live on Nation TV, Channel 22

It can also be followed via Bangkokbiznews and NationWeekend.

Nation TV to air Eastern candidates’ visions at NATION ELECTION 2026 roadshow

 

 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy