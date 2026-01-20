PM Takaichi shows the LDP’s resolve to unite for lower house poll

Noting that the election, whose official campaign period will begin January 27, will be a short-term decisive battle, Takaichi, also president of the LDP, told a meeting of party executives: "We will fight as one united party and win.

I am determined to carry out reforms to pass on a wonderful country to the next generation."

Takaichi announced on Monday that she will dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, at the start of this year's ordinary Diet session, which will be convened on Friday, to call a snap general election.