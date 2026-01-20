PM Takaichi shows the LDP’s resolve to unite for lower house poll

Noting that the election, whose official campaign period will begin January 27, will be a short-term decisive battle, Takaichi, also president of the LDP, told a meeting of party executives: "We will fight as one united party and win.
I am determined to carry out reforms to pass on a wonderful country to the next generation."
Takaichi announced on Monday that she will dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, at the start of this year's ordinary Diet session, which will be convened on Friday, to call a snap general election.
Following the announcement, both ruling and opposition parties accelerated preparations, including candidate selection and campaign pledge formulation.
"I'll make full efforts to win voter confidence," Takaichi said at the LDP meeting, citing the party's new coalition with the Japan Innovation Party and her government's shift toward "responsible and proactive" fiscal policy.
Takaichi announced a plan Monday to reduce the consumption tax rate for food items to zero for two years, which is expected to be included in the ruling bloc's policy pledges for the upcoming election.
On an internet program, JIP co-leader Fumitake Fujita said that the proposed tax cut "can directly address the pain of those facing reduced take-home pay."
Jun Azumi, secretary-general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters that 144 of the CDP's 148 Lower House members will join the Centrist Reform Alliance, a new political party launched by the CDP and Komeito, the former coalition partner of the LDP.
Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, another opposition party, told a news conference that it will take time to implement the zero consumption tax on food, which is also proposed by the new party.
"The policy of the DPFP can increase take-home pay immediately," Tamaki stated, emphasising his party's stance that sets it apart from both the ruling camp and the new centrist party.
