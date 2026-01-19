CEO fraud up sharply in Japan

Small and medium-sized firms tend to fall prey, as executives and rank-and-file employees are closely knit there compared with larger companies.

So far, a company has been swindled out of more than 100 million yen.

Against the background, the National Police Agency is calling for vigilance through the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other channels.

According to the NPA, police across the country were asked to give advice by victims of the masquerading in 39 cases in a month from mid-December and found that some 540 million yen was stolen in 16 cases in total.