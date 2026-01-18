Japan’s retrial system under review over evidence rules

It took 43 years from the first retrial petition until his acquittal was finalised, exposing serious flaws in the current system.

At the heart of the ongoing discussions in a subcommittee of the Legislative Council, an advisory panel to the justice minister, is how to establish clearer rules on the disclosure of evidence.

Absence of Clear Rules

In Japan, a defendant in a serious criminal case may seek a review by a high court and, subsequently, by the Supreme Court if dissatisfied with the district court's first-instance judgment.

Under this three-tier trial system, a retrial may be granted if a serious error is suspected in a finalised judgment.

To petition for a retrial, the defendant must present new evidence and demonstrate its clear significance.

The court that receives a retrial petition conducts the necessary proceedings on its own authority and decides whether to reopen the criminal case.

There are almost no clear rules governing these proceedings, however.

Even when investigative authorities hold evidence that has not been submitted to the court, and the petitioner requests its disclosure on the basis that it may support a claim of innocence, the prosecution is under no legal obligation to comply.