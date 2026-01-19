Japan PM Takaichi says will dissolve lower house on Fri.

The prime minister told a press conference that the election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet will be held on February 8, with the official campaign period beginning January 27.

As the main reason for calling the Lower House election, Takaichi said the new ruling coalition, formed last October between her Liberal Democratic Party and its new partner, the Japan Innovation Party, needs to seek a public mandate.

"I want the public to decide whether Sanae Takaichi is suitable as (Japan's) prime minister" through the election, Takaichi said.

She termed the upcoming race "an election to create the future by ourselves," adding that she will put her position as the country's leader on the line.

In the poll, the LDP-JIP coalition is seen facing off mainly against the Centrist Reform Alliance, a new party launched by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, the LDP's former coalition partner and now in the opposition camp.