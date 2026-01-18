Takaichi to officially announce plan to hold general election

This will be the first Lower House dissolution since October 2024.

In the subsequent general election, Takaichi will seek voter support for her "responsible and proactive" fiscal policy, as well as for the new ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party.

Also on Monday, the Centrist Reform Alliance, a new party formed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, the former coalition partner of the LDP, will release its mission statement at 10am and its basic policies at 3pm.