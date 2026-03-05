Interior Ministry steps up earthquake readiness, flags Surat Thani tremor cluster

Local administrative organisations were told to inspect the stability of buildings, billboards, structures, small dams, weirs and embankments. Any unsafe or damaged structures must be reported to responsible parties and repaired without delay.

Provinces were also ordered to update earthquake contingency plans, including risk areas, expected impact zones, lists of vulnerable groups, equipment inventories, evacuation routes and temporary shelters, and to conduct joint drills with all sectors and community networks.

DDPM: Alerts via Thai Disaster Alert app and Cell Broadcast thresholds set

Thirapat Katchamat, DDPM director-general, said the department is coordinating with the Thai Meteorological Department, the Department of Mineral Resources and other agencies to monitor and analyse the situation and issue public updates through all channels, including the Thai Disaster Alert application, social media, its website, Facebook and X.

He said Cell Broadcast alerts will be issued for:

Onshore earthquakes in Thailand of magnitude 4.0+

Onshore earthquakes in Southeast Asia of magnitude 6.0+

Earthquakes in the Andaman Sea of magnitude 7.0+

The Thai Meteorological Department will send the first alert message, followed by updates from the DDPM and the Department of Mineral Resources under jointly agreed standard operating procedures.

Provinces told to ensure shelters are truly usable

Thirapat said provinces should urgently survey and inspect shelters to ensure they can accommodate evacuees in practice, and prepare essential facilities such as cooking arrangements, toilets and equipment needed to support daily living in temporary accommodation.

He added the DDPM is upgrading the Thai Disaster Alert application to consolidate information on all disaster types into a single platform so agencies and the public can access updates more efficiently.