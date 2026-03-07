Holding the Line: How Thailand Is Shielding Households from the Middle East Energy Shock

With Middle East tensions pushing oil and gas prices to multi-year highs, the government has activated a tiered emergency plan — backed by Cabinet-level directives and over 90 days of national reserves — to protect household budgets and keep the economy moving.

The escalating conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States has severely disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoint — sending energy markets into a sharp upswing.

LNG prices in Asia surged to a three-year high of 25.40 US dollars per million BTU on 4 March, while Brent crude climbed above 81 dollars per barrel.

For Thailand, the stakes are considerable. The government’s response has been immediate, structured, and — as of 4 March — elevated to the highest levels of government.

Cabinet Convenes Emergency Assessment

On 4 March 2026, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanpraphas chaired an emergency meeting to assess the impact of the Middle East conflict on Thailand’s energy security. The meeting issued three clear directives to the Ministry of Energy.

First, the Ministry was instructed to urgently identify new import sources from unaffected regions, with a full report to the Prime Minister required within one week.

Second, it was directed to work alongside the Ministry of Finance to develop measures to contain domestic energy prices — including tax instruments if necessary — and to prepare other stabilisation mechanisms that can be deployed swiftly should the situation persist.