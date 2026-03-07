Lumpini Park turns into ONE PIECE world

Get ready to set sail.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has joined hands with Netflix to transform Lumpini Park into the “Grand Line” in celebration of the live-action ONE PIECE Season 2, with the event running from March 8-15.

Bangkok is partnering with the global Netflix series project to turn a landmark in the heart of the city into a world of adventure.

The special activities will be held simultaneously in major cities around the world, including Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

Thailand, however, is staging the event on a larger scale in its own distinctive “Thailand Grand Style”.

The must-see highlight is Laboon taking over Lumpini Park lake.

Visitors can see a giant Laboon floating prominently in the middle of the lake, recreating one of the most memorable scenes from the series and bringing the feeling of setting off for the Grand Line to life.

The event will also feature pirate-style activities, including:

Sail out to find Laboon: ride a pedal boat for a close-up view of the giant whale on the water

Meet the captain: snap selfies with Luffy and the adorable Chopper

Grand Line picnic: relax and enjoy the pirate-world atmosphere in a green space in the heart of Bangkok

The event is more than just a promotion for a Netflix series. It is also intended to create a new check-in landmark for Bangkok, turning the city into a global destination where ONE PIECE fans and tourists will want to visit, take photos and share them on social media.

The event will take place from March 8-15, 2026, at Lumpini Park, around the lake area.

Get your outfit and camera ready, and come be part of a new legend.