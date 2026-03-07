Thai Embassy in Tehran relocates to Türkiye, opens shelter in Van

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran has announced the temporary relocation of its office and the opening of a shelter for Thai nationals in Iran in the city of Van, Republic of Türkiye.

The announcement said that the situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran had escalated since February 28, and had severely affected the safety of life and property of Thai nationals residing in Iran.

The embassy said it would temporarily close its premises at No. 5 Esteghlal Alley, Ibn Sina Street, Tehran, and relocate its operations to a temporary office in Van, Republic of Türkiye, from Tuesday (March 10).

It will also open a shelter for Thai nationals travelling out of the Islamic Republic of Iran from Saturday (March 7) until further notice.