Thai Embassy in Tehran relocates to Türkiye, opens shelter in Van

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran has announced the temporary relocation of its office and the opening of a shelter for Thai nationals in Iran in the city of Van, Republic of Türkiye.
The announcement said that the situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran had escalated since February 28, and had severely affected the safety of life and property of Thai nationals residing in Iran.
The embassy said it would temporarily close its premises at No. 5 Esteghlal Alley, Ibn Sina Street, Tehran, and relocate its operations to a temporary office in Van, Republic of Türkiye, from Tuesday (March 10).
It will also open a shelter for Thai nationals travelling out of the Islamic Republic of Iran from Saturday (March 7) until further notice.
The embassy’s temporary office and the shelter for Thai nationals in Iran in Van, Republic of Türkiye, will be located at Elite World Van Hotel, Bahçıvan, Kazım Karabekir Blv. No:67, 65030 Merkez/Van.
Thai nationals may contact the embassy at +90 533 641 5698 (telephone/WhatsApp) or by email at [email protected]
The embassy said it remains ready to coordinate and provide assistance to Thai nationals wishing to leave the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as those who continue to reside there.
It will continue to closely monitor and assess developments, and will consider returning operations to Tehran when conditions permit and safety can be assured.