Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen to launch Supreme Class cabins

Supreme Class Cabin will be introduced on Japan’s Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen services in October, placing a new premium tier above the operators’ Green Car seats.

Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai), which runs Tokaido services, and West Japan Railway Co. (JR West), operator of Sanyo services, are behind the launch.

For the Tokaido line, it will mark the return of private compartments after 23 years.

“We hope to offer various services to entertain customers,” JR Tokai President Shunsuke Niwa said.

In car seven, a private room for up to two passengers will combine a reclining seat and a sofa within an area comparable to about three Green Car seats.

Car 10 will contain a separate compartment for one traveller.

The one-way adult fare between Tokyo Station and Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka, western Japan, will be 60,790 yen, or 41,400 yen more than a Green Car ticket.