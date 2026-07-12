Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China as evacuations near 2 million

Close to two million people were evacuated before Typhoon Bavi came ashore in Taizhou, a coastal city in eastern China, late on Saturday (July 11).

The storm had earlier battered Japan’s southern Sakishima island chain and passed close to northern Taiwan.

Although Taiwan escaped a direct landfall, the government evacuated more than 14,000 people, mainly from mountainous areas in the north and east, as the island shut down for Bavi’s approach to the north.

The precautions were intended to prevent loss of life after forecasts showed that some places could receive almost one metre (3 feet) of rain.

A total of 920 international flights were cancelled, effectively closing Taiwan’s main international airport at Taoyuan, outside Taipei, while all 282 domestic flights were also cancelled.

Almost all cities and counties declared a typhoon holiday for Saturday, closing offices and schools that might otherwise have opened over the weekend.

Some restaurants and convenience stores in Taipei remained open, and the main north–south high-speed rail line continued to operate with a reduced service.

People were still outside in downtown Taipei despite the blustery wind and rain.