THAI Cancels Bangkok – Taipei Flights due to Typhoon Bavi

THURSDAY, JULY 09, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
THAI Cancels Bangkok – Taipei Flights due to Typhoon Bavi

Thai Airways International has cancelled several Bangkok-Taipei and Taipei-Bangkok flights on July 10-11 due to Typhoon Bavi, with passengers advised to check updates via the THAI app or contact centres

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) announces the cancellation of flights between Bangkok and Taipei due to Typhoon “Bavi”, which is approaching Taiwan as follows:

10 July 2026

- Flight TG636 Bangkok – Taipei Departs 17:15 hrs. / Arrives 22:10 hrs.

11 July 2026

- Flight TG637 Taipei – Bangkok Departs 07:55 hrs. / Arrives 10:40 hrs.
- Flight TG632 Bangkok – Taipei Departs 08:25 hrs. / Arrives 13:05 hrs.
- Flight TG633 Taipei - Bangkok Departs 14:05 hrs. / Arrives 16:50 hrs.
- Flight TG634 Bangkok – Taipei Departs 12:40 hrs. / Arrives 17:20 hrs.
- Flight TG635 Taipei – Bangkok Departs 18:50 hrs. / Arrives 21:35 hrs.

Note: All times are local.

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight updates via THAI Mobile application or contact THAI Contact Center at +66 2 356 1111 (available 24 hours) or Global Contact Center (Taiwan) at +886 2 7753 7973 for further information and assistance.

THAI apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

THAI Cancels Bangkok – Taipei Flights due to Typhoon Bavi THAI Cancels Bangkok – Taipei Flights due to Typhoon Bavi

 

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