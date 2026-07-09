Thai Airways warns Typhoon Bavi could disrupt Taiwan flights

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited has advised passengers travelling to or from Taiwan to monitor weather updates closely, as Typhoon Bavi moves towards the island and may affect flight operations from July 10 to 12.
The airline issued the advisory on Thursday (July 9, 2026), urging passengers scheduled to travel during the period to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.
Thai Airways said weather conditions could lead to delays, changes to flight schedules or cancellations if necessary for travel safety.
Passengers can check their flight status via the THAI Mobile application or at www.thaiairways.com.