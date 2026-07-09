Thai Airways warns Typhoon Bavi could disrupt Taiwan flights

THURSDAY, JULY 09, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thai Airways warns Typhoon Bavi could disrupt Taiwan flights

Passengers due to travel to or from Taiwan between July 10 and 12 are urged to follow weather updates and check their flight status before departure.

  • Thai Airways has warned that Typhoon Bavi may disrupt its flights to and from Taiwan between July 10 and 12.
  • Potential disruptions include flight delays, schedule changes, or cancellations for safety reasons.
  • The airline is advising passengers traveling during this period to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited has advised passengers travelling to or from Taiwan to monitor weather updates closely, as Typhoon Bavi moves towards the island and may affect flight operations from July 10 to 12.

The airline issued the advisory on Thursday (July 9, 2026), urging passengers scheduled to travel during the period to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Thai Airways said weather conditions could lead to delays, changes to flight schedules or cancellations if necessary for travel safety.

Passengers can check their flight status via the THAI Mobile application or at www.thaiairways.com.

The Nation Editorial Team

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