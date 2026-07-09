Thailand eyes summer-holiday tourism boost as arrivals remain down 3.11%

Weekly arrivals show signs of recovery

For the week of June 28 to July 4, 2026, Thailand recorded 533,697 foreign tourist arrivals.

The ministry said the increase was supported by summer holidays in several countries, including short-haul markets such as China and Hong Kong, as well as long-haul markets such as France, Germany and the Netherlands.

The top five arrivals for the week were:

China — 83,492 visitors

Malaysia — 78,306 visitors

India — 32,657 visitors

Taiwan — 20,625 visitors

Austria — 20,498 visitors



Summer holidays expected to lift next week’s numbers

The Tourism and Sports Ministry expects foreign tourist arrivals to rise further during the following week, from July 5 to 11, supported by school holidays in China and across Europe.

The outlook suggests Thailand may see stronger inbound travel momentum in July, particularly from family travellers and holidaymakers taking advantage of the summer break.

However, the overall picture remains mixed. While weekly arrivals are improving, total arrivals for the year to date are still below the same period last year, showing that the recovery remains uneven.

Tourism revenue still provides key economic support

Despite the decline in visitor numbers, foreign tourists generated 782.57 billion baht in spending from January 1 to July 4.

That revenue remains an important driver for hotels, airlines, restaurants, retailers and local tourism-related businesses, especially in major destinations that rely heavily on international visitors.

The next few weeks will be closely watched to see whether the summer-holiday lift can help narrow the year-on-year gap and strengthen Thailand’s tourism momentum heading into the second half of 2026.