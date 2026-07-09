Thailand names new snake-necked dinosaur from Kalasin

Although the fossil may appear modest compared with a full skeleton, it contains enough anatomical detail to distinguish the animal from other known sauropods.

The study identifies several key features, including prominent elongated teardrop-shaped pneumatic fossae on the distal part of the transverse processes, a distinctive Y-shaped configuration in the vertebra and a shallow subtriangular pleurocoel without an internal septum.

The most striking internal feature was revealed by computed tomography, or CT scanning. The scan showed a camellate internal pneumatic structure inside the vertebral centrum, made up of many small chambers separated by thin bony walls which resemble a honeycomb, a design that would have helped reduce bone weight in a giant long-necked dinosaur.







The name also carries a local and cultural meaning. The research paper explains that “Uraga” comes from the Sanskrit word meaning snake or serpent, referring to the exceptionally long neck associated with the family, while “saurus” comes from the Greek word for lizard. The species name “kalasinensis” refers to Kalasin province, where the fossil was found.

The Phu Noi locality has already become an important window into prehistoric life in Thailand. The Scientific Reports paper describes the site as preserving a diverse vertebrate assemblage, including fishes, lungfishes, turtles, crocodyliforms and dinosaurs, with other fossil groups also under study.

The age of the Phu Kradung Formation has long been difficult to pin down precisely because of the lack of radiometrically datable horizons. The paper says previous studies suggest a Late Jurassic age, while the formation may extend into the earliest Cretaceous. The occurrence of Uragasaurus kalasinensis in the lower part of the formation supports an Upper Jurassic age for that portion and helps clarify faunal succession within the unit.





For Thai palaeontology, the discovery strengthens the view that northeastern Thailand was part of a wider prehistoric landscape connected to other Jurassic faunas in Asia. The study notes that the Phu Noi vertebrate assemblage shows biogeographic affinities with fossil faunas from China’s Junggar, Turpan and Sichuan basins, supporting its placement near the Jurassic-Cretaceous transition.

The finding also challenges an older picture in which mamenchisaurids were understood largely through fossils from China. The paper notes that earlier remains from southern and northeastern Thailand had suggested the presence of the group, but Uragasaurus kalasinensis is the first Thai mamenchisaurid to receive a formal scientific name.

For Kalasin, the discovery adds another layer to the province’s identity as one of Thailand’s key dinosaur areas. For researchers, it offers a new data point in the story of how long-necked sauropods diversified and dispersed across prehistoric Asia.

The new species may have lived around 150 million years ago, but its discovery is helping scientists answer a very modern question: how much of Southeast Asia’s dinosaur history is still waiting beneath the ground.

Source: Mahasarakham University / Palaeontological Research and Education Centre, Nature.com