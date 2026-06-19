Thailand examines 130-million-year-old dinosaur fossil in Sakon Nakhon

From a stream to a major discovery

The fossil was originally found about 30 years ago by Samret Nonkhamwong, a resident of Ban Huai Hip. The discovery site was in the Hin Lap Phra stream, within the Phu Pha Dang tourist area of Phu Pha Yon National Park in Sakon Nakhon.

After recognising the significance of the find, the Phu Pha Dang volunteer tour guide group contacted the Sirindhorn Museum under the Department of Mineral Resources and notified local officials at Tong Khop Subdistrict Municipality, allowing relevant agencies to carry out the required inspection process.

Initial examination found that the specimen was a fossilised vertebra from a large carnivorous dinosaur embedded in fine-grained calcareous sandstone. As the fossil was found in a stream, officials believe it may have been carried there by water.

A survey of the surrounding rock layers has not found any additional fossils. The area consists of fine-grained reddish-brown sandstone, mudstone and carbonate nodules.

Based on the geological features and stratigraphy of the area, the fossil is believed to have come from sandstone in the Sao Khua Formation of the Khorat Group, dating to the Early Cretaceous period around 130 million years ago.

Several large carnivorous dinosaurs have previously been discovered in Thailand’s Sao Khua Formation, including Siamotyrannus isanensis, Siamosaurus suteethorni, Phuwiangvenator yaemniyomi and Vayuraptor nongbualamphuensis.