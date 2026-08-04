China begins trial of digitally upgraded maritime patrol boat

An existing 12-metre patrol boat in Shenzhen is being used to test how automated navigation and land-based support can be incorporated into maritime law enforcement without commissioning a purpose-built vessel.

The compact and highly manoeuvrable Haixun 14102 entered trial operation in early July and is China’s first maritime law-enforcement craft to undergo an integrated digital and intelligent upgrade, according to the Maritime Safety Administration under the Ministry of Transport.

An intelligent navigation module, multiple sensing devices and a ship-to-shore control platform allow the vessel to adjust its direction, remain on a designated route and examine the water for potential dangers without requiring an officer to steer every manoeuvre.

Its functions also include automated patrols, obstacle avoidance, object recognition and remote operation under supervision from land.

Trial data showed that Haixun 14102 remained within one metre of its intended route during an autonomous journey of 14.2 nautical miles.

In a simulated rescue, it detected, identified and approached a person in the water within three minutes.

The vessel can reach 36 knots and was chosen for the project because it is extensively used for routine patrols, emergency responses and rescue missions.

The technology is intended to assist maritime officers rather than replace them.

Hao Xianlin, head of an airport maritime patrol unit under the Bao’an Maritime Safety Administration, noted that a search-and-rescue mission may continue for 36 or even 48 hours.

In such operations, he explained, integrated sensing can “greatly improve our ability to detect and identify” the person being sought.