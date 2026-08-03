China deploys robotic dog for mountain transport and waste removal

A robotic dog has joined the workforce at Mount Tai in eastern China’s Shandong province, taking on some of the supply runs and waste removal traditionally handled by human porters.

It carries bottled water uphill and refuse back down the steep stone steps of one of China’s oldest pilgrimage routes.

The silver-grey unit is about one metre long and transports its cargo in a large nylon canvas bag secured to its back.

Moving at a steady pace among hikers, it normally carries between 30 and 45 kilograms on each journey, broadly matching the load transported by a porter.

Under stationary conditions, the robot can support up to 120 kilograms.

One battery provides four to six hours of operation, while rapid replacements enable it to remain in service throughout the day.

High-resolution cameras, LiDAR and several sensors allow the machine to identify obstacles and travel across inclines of up to 45 degrees.