US backs yen intervention as fears grow over Japan selling Treasuries



US-Japan ties enter new phase

US President Donald Trump said the United States joined last week’s currency intervention to support the yen, show support for Japan and help stabilise the global economy.

Beyond protecting the US bond market, the intervention also reflects broader economic and geopolitical priorities for Washington. Oxford Economics said the US has long argued that the yen is significantly weaker than its fundamentals justify, creating what Washington views as an unfair trade advantage for Japanese exports.

If the US believes Japan’s fiscal policy is driving Japanese government bond yields higher and weakening the yen, joint intervention could buy time for the Bank of Japan until it is able to raise interest rates again later this year. However, analysts warned that sustainable yen strength would require tighter Japanese monetary policy, not repeated intervention alone.

Jesper Koll, expert director at Monex, said the move reflected a major shift in US-Japan relations under Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

He said the joint intervention showed that when Japan asks for help, the United States is prepared to respond. It also sends a geopolitical message to China that action, not words, defines leadership.



Questions over US tactics

Not all analysts believe the US role will strengthen the intervention’s impact.

Reports that Washington sold euros rather than dollars to buy yen surprised markets, as previous joint interventions usually relied on dollar assets as the funding source.

Robin Brooks, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said the move risked confusing markets and could prove counterproductive. He argued that unusual operational details, including the reported sale of euros, may reduce the effectiveness of US participation because markets will question why Washington did not use dollars directly to buy yen.

Brooks also warned that intervention cannot stop yen weakness if the root cause lies in Japan’s bond market. Although the Bank of Japan formally ended yield curve control in March 2024, it still buys large amounts of Japanese government bonds. Brooks said this continues to keep borrowing costs below where they would be in a freer market.

State Street also said intervention can buy time but cannot change the yen’s long-term direction by itself. The future path of the currency will depend more on Bank of Japan policy normalisation and hedging flows over the coming years.

For now, the joint action has shown that the yen’s fall is no longer only a Japanese problem. It has become a wider test of US bond-market stability, global financial confidence and the evolving economic alliance between Washington and Tokyo.



Source: Thansettakij