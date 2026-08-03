Iran says Oman talks alone cannot reopen Strait of Hormuz

The spokesman confirmed that Iran was not currently holding negotiations with the United States.

He described the US-Israeli campaign against Iran as a conflict affecting not only his country but also regional security.

Baghaei argued that the US military presence and the use of territory and facilities in countries along the southern shores of the Persian Gulf had increased instability throughout the region over the past five months.

“It is therefore natural for countries in the region to want to prevent the situation from escalating,” he said.

Pakistan remains mediator on Iran-US issues

Baghaei said China was concerned about the worsening conflict and regional instability and was using its diplomatic capabilities to help prevent further escalation.

“China, like many other countries, is providing assistance,” he said, while stressing that no new mediator had joined the discussions.

Pakistan remained the mediator on issues involving Iran and the United States, while Qatar was also providing assistance when necessary, according to the spokesman.

Baghaei did not indicate that these diplomatic contacts had led to direct negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Iran rejects attempts to link Yemen conflict

On Yemen, Baghaei maintained that the country’s problems were specific to Yemen and should be resolved through negotiations.

“Linking Yemen’s problems to the war against Iran is a form of avoiding responsibility,” he said.

The Iranian official blamed the United States and countries he described as complicit with Washington for the region’s current problems.