Thai river groups protest, demanding Myanmar halt mines over pollution

The network called on the Thai government to suspend the current terms of reference and focus on resolving the alleged pollution at its source.

It also urged Thailand to strengthen its bargaining position with Myanmar and China by suspending imports of all minerals.

Symbolic protest targets Thai and Myanmar leaders

During the rally, two male protesters wore masks depicting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Min Aung Hlaing.

Campaigners presented a petition and water samples to the person wearing Anutin’s mask, who then attempted to pass the bottles to the person portraying Min Aung Hlaing.

The two performers pushed the bottles back and forth, symbolising what the group described as both governments’ reluctance to accept responsibility for contaminated water.

Saengrawee Suweerakarn, vice-president of the Rom Pho Foundation, read a statement alleging that millions of Thai residents living near the Kok, Sai, Ruak and Mekong rivers were being affected by toxic substances flowing from mining sites in Myanmar.

The statement claimed that farmers in the Mekong basin had to use contaminated water for rice cultivation across at least 110,000 rai and that the crops were subsequently sold to consumers across Thailand.

It further alleged that fishers in 60 villages had lost income because consumers were unwilling to buy fish believed to contain lead, cadmium and mercury.

The group cited Health Ministry advice against eating prawns, shellfish and crabs from affected waterways, as well as warnings not to consume fish organs because of high concentrations of heavy metals.

Tourism operators along the Kok River were also losing income, the statement alleged.

Campaigners further claimed that at least 40,000 households, representing about 120,000 people in central Chiang Rai, had to consume tap water contaminated with heavy metals.

Myanmar denied mining allegations

The statement referred to a United Nations joint communication published on April 21 concerning alleged continuing environmental and human-rights violations resulting from mining and contamination in the Mekong subregion.

According to the campaigners, Myanmar responded on June 17 by denying allegations involving rare-earth and other mining and stating that no such operations were taking place along the Kok River in Myanmar.

The group argued that the response conflicted with satellite images.

The campaigners called on Myanmar’s military government to acknowledge the alleged impact of mining along the Kok, Sai and Ruak rivers, other Mekong tributaries and the section of the Mekong flowing through Myanmar.

They demanded an immediate suspension of all mining along the waterways until the contamination problem had been resolved.