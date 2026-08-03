Thailand Tourism Hits 18.5m Arrivals Amid Flight and Safety Headwinds

Cumulative visitor numbers surpass 18.5m, generating 896 billion baht, though security concerns in the south and reduced Indian flight capacity dampen overall growth.
Thailand welcomed more than 18.5 million foreign tourists between 1 January and 1 August 2026, generating over 896 billion baht in revenue, official figures show.
Data released by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports on Sunday (3 August) revealed cumulative international arrivals hit 18,510,243. Despite reaching the 18 million threshold, total visitor arrivals represent a 3.19 per cent decline compared to the corresponding period last year.
Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, attributed the overall market contraction to a recent deceleration in short-haul arrivals.
During the week of 26 July to 1 August, Thailand recorded 567,312 foreign arrivals—a 2.92 per cent week-on-week decline, averaging 81,045 visitors per day.
Short-haul market arrivals contracted by 4.34 per cent week-on-week to 362,773 visitors, whilst long-haul arrivals experienced a slight dip of 0.31 per cent to 204,539.
Tourism officials identified two major external factors driving the short-haul slowdown:
Regional Security Concerns: Widespread coverage of ongoing unrest across Thailand's southern border provinces.
Reduced Flight Capacity: Significant reductions in airline seat capacity from India. Seat availability on India–Thailand routes fell by 28.6 per cent year-on-year, while India–Malaysia routes dropped by 20.7 per cent.
Long-Haul Resilience and Summer Holiday BoostConversely, long-haul markets—particularly Western Europe—demonstrated steady resilience, buoyed by the introduction of new direct air routes, including Dubai to Bangkok (Don Mueang) and Amsterdam to Suvarnabhumi.
Concurrently, the start of summer school holidays in South Korea triggered a sharp uptick in family travel. South Korean arrivals surged by 19.85 per cent week-on-week to 25,778, elevating South Korea from fifth to fourth place in the weekly market rankings.
China remains Thailand's primary source market for foreign tourists, leading both cumulative arrival totals and weekly performance figures.
Cumulative Arrivals (1 Jan – 1 Aug 2026):
China: 3,078,486 visitors
Malaysia: 2,373,537 visitors
India: 1,376,433 visitors
Russia: 1,100,847 visitors
South Korea: 679,064 visitors
Weekly Arrivals Breakdown (26 Jul – 1 Aug 2026):
China: 106,854 (-2.32% week-on-week)
Malaysia: 58,682 (-9.50%)
India: 32,639 (-8.92%)
South Korea: 25,778 (+19.85%)
Taiwan: 21,610 (-8.27%)
Ministry officials anticipate foreign arrival figures will rebound in the coming weeks, supported by peak summer holiday travel across major East Asian markets, notably China and South Korea.