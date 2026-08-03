Thailand Tourism Hits 18.5m Arrivals Amid Flight and Safety Headwinds

Cumulative visitor numbers surpass 18.5m, generating 896 billion baht, though security concerns in the south and reduced Indian flight capacity dampen overall growth.



Thailand welcomed more than 18.5 million foreign tourists between 1 January and 1 August 2026, generating over 896 billion baht in revenue, official figures show.

Data released by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports on Sunday (3 August) revealed cumulative international arrivals hit 18,510,243. Despite reaching the 18 million threshold, total visitor arrivals represent a 3.19 per cent decline compared to the corresponding period last year.

Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, attributed the overall market contraction to a recent deceleration in short-haul arrivals.

Weekly Performance and Sector Headwinds

During the week of 26 July to 1 August, Thailand recorded 567,312 foreign arrivals—a 2.92 per cent week-on-week decline, averaging 81,045 visitors per day.

Short-haul market arrivals contracted by 4.34 per cent week-on-week to 362,773 visitors, whilst long-haul arrivals experienced a slight dip of 0.31 per cent to 204,539.