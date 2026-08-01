SRT launches BNEX Bangkok-Ayutthaya train as first trip fills every seat

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) officially launched its air-conditioned SRT Bangkok Connex (BNEX) service between Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Ayutthaya on August 1, with the first trip fully booked.
The new service drew strong interest from both Thai and foreign passengers, with travellers arriving early at Krung Thep Aphiwat to catch the first departure at 9.05am. SRT staff were stationed at the terminal to assist passengers and provide information.
The launch marks an upgrade of SRT’s suburban rail service, which previously operated only between Don Mueang and Ayutthaya on weekdays. The route has now been extended to Krung Thep Aphiwat, a major transport hub connected to several electric rail lines, and will operate daily.
The BNEX service uses refurbished KIHA 40/48 diesel railcars from Japan, equipped with air-conditioning and comfortable seating. Some Japanese-style features, including signs and interior elements, have been retained to give passengers a distinctive travel experience.
On weekdays, the service operates six trips a day under train numbers 9001-9006, starting from 5.15am. On weekends, it operates four trips a day under train numbers 9003-9006, with the first train leaving at 9.05am.
SRT is offering promotional fares from August 1 to October 31, 2026. Fares start at 30 baht from Krung Thep Aphiwat to Khlong Phutsa, while trips to Bang Pa-in, Ban Pho and Ayutthaya are capped at 50 baht.
Tickets are available only at railway stations, with no online booking system for the service at present. Seats are not reserved, meaning passengers can choose seats on a first-come, first-served basis. The journey from Bangkok to Ayutthaya takes just over one hour.
SRT expects the Bangkok Connex service to provide travellers with a more convenient alternative, reduce reliance on private cars and support tourism in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, particularly day trips linked with Bangkok’s wider public transport network.