SRT launches BNEX Bangkok-Ayutthaya train as first trip fills every seat

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) officially launched its air-conditioned SRT Bangkok Connex (BNEX) service between Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Ayutthaya on August 1, with the first trip fully booked.

The new service drew strong interest from both Thai and foreign passengers, with travellers arriving early at Krung Thep Aphiwat to catch the first departure at 9.05am. SRT staff were stationed at the terminal to assist passengers and provide information.

The launch marks an upgrade of SRT’s suburban rail service, which previously operated only between Don Mueang and Ayutthaya on weekdays. The route has now been extended to Krung Thep Aphiwat, a major transport hub connected to several electric rail lines, and will operate daily.

The BNEX service uses refurbished KIHA 40/48 diesel railcars from Japan, equipped with air-conditioning and comfortable seating. Some Japanese-style features, including signs and interior elements, have been retained to give passengers a distinctive travel experience.

On weekdays, the service operates six trips a day under train numbers 9001-9006, starting from 5.15am. On weekends, it operates four trips a day under train numbers 9003-9006, with the first train leaving at 9.05am.