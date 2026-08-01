Anutin apologises to Russians, orders tighter security after five Chonburi killings

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul apologised to Russian visitors and ordered tighter security measures on Saturday after visiting sites in Chonburi linked to the deaths of two Russian siblings and three members of a Thai family.
Anutin travelled to the province with national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet to follow the investigation into the deaths of the five victims.
At about 2pm on August 1, the prime minister inspected the site near a motorway where the bodies of the Russian siblings had been buried.
He also visited a nearby location where three members of a Thai family — a father, mother and daughter — had allegedly been killed and concealed in a single grave. Their remains had been recovered the previous night.
Anutin appeared visibly distressed as he surveyed the two sites and received an update from investigators.
The prime minister acknowledged that the case had harmed Thailand’s reputation and could affect confidence in Chonburi and Pattaya, which he described as internationally recognised tourism destinations.
“We must restore confidence as much as possible,” he said.
“If this is allowed to continue, it would involve offenders repeatedly committing crimes. They did not act only against foreign nationals but also against three Thai people.”
Anutin said the deaths had damaged the image of the entire country, not only because two foreign visitors had been killed but also because three Thai nationals had lost their lives.
“They did not only kill two foreign nationals,” he said. “They also damaged the reputation of Thai people across the country.”
The government would therefore have to reassure both foreign visitors and the public that similar incidents would not be allowed to recur, he added.
Anutin instructed the relevant authorities to increase the intensity of patrols and inspections, particularly in areas where serious crimes could be concealed or repeated.
The prime minister offered an apology to foreign visitors, particularly Russian nationals, and expressed regret that the deaths had occurred in Thailand.
“We must give foreigners the greatest possible confidence,” he said.
“I apologise to the Russian people and offer my condolences, especially when they have encouraged people from their country to visit ours.”
Anutin stressed that the case involved the alleged actions of individual offenders and should not be taken as evidence that Thailand as a whole was unsafe.
“This was an outrageous incident, but it does not mean that our country is unsafe,” he said. “It was the act of bad individuals.”
He said the authorities would have to work quickly to restore trust in public safety and Thailand’s tourism image.
Anutin described the case as particularly brutal and said he believed the offenders may have intended not only to rob the victims but also to kill them to prevent identification.
He also believed those involved were highly familiar with the area, given the locations selected for the alleged killings and the concealment of the bodies.
These comments reflected the prime minister’s assessment during the continuing investigation. The final circumstances and criminal responsibility remain subject to police findings, prosecution and court proceedings.
The two principal suspects had reportedly been released from prison before the latest case. Anutin instructed officers to pursue the investigation fully and ensure that the suspects were brought before the courts.
Reports concerning the Thai family indicated that four people may have been involved in that case, while two suspects had been taken into custody in connection with the broader investigation.
Asked about public calls for the suspects to receive the death penalty, Anutin said capital punishment remained available under Thai law but could be imposed only at the court’s discretion.
“The matter depends on the court’s judgement,” he said.
“If the court orders the death penalty in a serious and repeated case of this nature, the government, which oversees the Department of Corrections and the Royal Thai Police, must ensure that the legal process is carried out.”
He said offenders convicted of exceptionally serious crimes should not be allowed to become an example that encouraged others.
Anutin also used a strongly worded phrase describing such offenders as people who should not be allowed to remain as a burden on Thai society.
However, any sentence would have to follow the full judicial process, including investigation, prosecution, trial and final court decisions.
The prime minister said existing legislation already provided penalties for serious criminal offences and that he did not believe an immediate review of the law was necessary.
He also addressed questions about sentence reductions and parole, areas in which the government has administrative responsibilities through the Department of Corrections and the Justice Ministry.
Anutin promised that any decisions involving sentence reductions or early release would be handled carefully for as long as he remained prime minister.
He said the government would seek to ensure that the public was not disappointed by the handling of offenders convicted of grave crimes.
The authorities are continuing their investigation into the deaths, the roles of each suspect and whether the two cases were connected through the same group of alleged offenders.