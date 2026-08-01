Anutin apologises to Russians, orders tighter security after five Chonburi killings

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul apologised to Russian visitors and ordered tighter security measures on Saturday after visiting sites in Chonburi linked to the deaths of two Russian siblings and three members of a Thai family.

Anutin travelled to the province with national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet to follow the investigation into the deaths of the five victims.

At about 2pm on August 1, the prime minister inspected the site near a motorway where the bodies of the Russian siblings had been buried.

He also visited a nearby location where three members of a Thai family — a father, mother and daughter — had allegedly been killed and concealed in a single grave. Their remains had been recovered the previous night.

Anutin appeared visibly distressed as he surveyed the two sites and received an update from investigators.





Killings damage confidence in Thailand

The prime minister acknowledged that the case had harmed Thailand’s reputation and could affect confidence in Chonburi and Pattaya, which he described as internationally recognised tourism destinations.

“We must restore confidence as much as possible,” he said.

“If this is allowed to continue, it would involve offenders repeatedly committing crimes. They did not act only against foreign nationals but also against three Thai people.”