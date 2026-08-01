Before travelling abroad, Thai tourists urged to use Thai Consular app

Thai travellers are being urged to prepare for emergencies before heading overseas by downloading Thai Consular, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ official mobile application for Thais travelling or living abroad.

The app is designed to help users receive emergency alerts, register overseas trips, find Thai embassies and consulates worldwide, and contact Thai authorities when urgent help is needed.

While overseas travel usually begins with planning flights, accommodation, food and transport, travellers are also advised to prepare for unexpected incidents, including natural disasters, unrest, accidents or document loss.

One of the app’s key functions is overseas travel registration. Travellers can submit their trip details before departure so Thai embassies or consulates in destination countries have basic information and can coordinate faster if an emergency occurs.

The app also provides real-time emergency alerts, including important news and safety updates in destination countries, such as natural disasters, unrest, airport closures or official travel warnings. This allows travellers to monitor developments and adjust their plans in time.