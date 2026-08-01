About 1,100 Thais die overseas each year, data show

About 1,100–1,300 Thai nationals die overseas each year, with the United States recording the highest number, according to five years of assistance data from the Consular Affairs Department.
The figures cover cases handled by Thai embassies and consulates between 2020 and 2024. Deaths increased after the Covid-19 pandemic eased and international travel resumed.
The data have drawn renewed attention following the death of travel YouTuber Hlun Solo, whose real name was Bowornthat Pengsuk.
His death raised questions among Thai travellers about safety and the risks associated with living or travelling abroad.
The Consular Affairs Department recorded approximately:
The figures suggest that the annual total rose after international travel and overseas employment recovered from pandemic restrictions.
The United States recorded the largest number of Thai deaths, followed by South Korea, Japan, Israel and Cambodia.
The countries have large or significant Thai communities, including workers, long-term residents, students and travellers.
Non-communicable diseases accounted for the largest share of deaths, at an estimated 40–45%.
The main illnesses included heart disease, high blood pressure, cancer and stroke.
Road accidents and workplace incidents made up an estimated 18–22%, while natural disasters, unrest and violent incidents accounted for about 8–12%.
The remaining deaths resulted from other causes or cases in which the cause could not be clearly established.
Medical research cited in the information found that Thai nationals dying in high-income countries were more likely to have suffered from underlying health conditions.
In neighbouring and middle-income countries, accidents and injuries accounted for a greater share of deaths.
The number of Thai deaths in Israel rose noticeably in 2023 and 2024 following conflict and attacks in the country.
About 47 Thai nationals were reported to have died in Israel between October 2020 and June 2025.
Cambodia also recorded an increase in cases involving unclear causes of death, as well as accidents in buildings and workplaces.
The Foreign Ministry said the information was compiled from annual reports on assistance provided to Thai nationals overseas by embassies and consulates-general.
The figures also included notifications received from local authorities in the countries where the deaths occurred.
The actual number may differ slightly because some Thai nationals travel or live abroad without registering their presence or informing Thai authorities.