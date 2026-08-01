About 1,100 Thais die overseas each year, data show

About 1,100–1,300 Thai nationals die overseas each year, with the United States recording the highest number, according to five years of assistance data from the Consular Affairs Department.

The figures cover cases handled by Thai embassies and consulates between 2020 and 2024. Deaths increased after the Covid-19 pandemic eased and international travel resumed.

The data have drawn renewed attention following the death of travel YouTuber Hlun Solo, whose real name was Bowornthat Pengsuk.

His death raised questions among Thai travellers about safety and the risks associated with living or travelling abroad.