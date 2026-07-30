How families can bring a loved one home from abroad

Thailand’s Department of Consular Affairs has published guidance for families arranging the funeral, burial or repatriation of a Thai national who dies overseas.

The procedures differ depending on whether relatives are in Thailand or abroad and whether the family chooses to arrange the funeral overseas or return the body to Thailand.

The department stressed that families wishing to repatriate a body must contact a specialist funeral transport company directly after obtaining a Thai death certificate from the relevant embassy, consulate-general or trade office.

Costs vary according to the country, location and circumstances of the death. Estimates cited for South Korea and the United States show that repatriating a body can cost tens or hundreds of thousands of baht.

Relatives in Thailand may authorise diplomatic missions

Relatives in Thailand who want a Thai embassy, consulate-general or trade office to act on their behalf must first contact the Protection of Thai Nationals Abroad Division to confirm the relevant consular jurisdiction and obtain information about the authorisation process.

They must then obtain a power of attorney from the district office corresponding to the address listed in the household registration.

The document must be legalised by the Nationality and Legalisation Division of the Department of Consular Affairs, its Pathumwan branch or designated provincial passport offices in Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Phuket or Pattaya.