Sihasak says Hlun Solo repatriation awaits inquiry

Thailand will wait for Georgian authorities to complete their investigation before arranging the repatriation of travel creator Bowornthat Pengsuk, known online as “Hlun Solo”, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow told reporters on Thursday (July 30).
Speaking at Government House, Sihasak stressed that no conclusion could yet be drawn about the cause of death. He urged the public to wait for Georgia’s official findings rather than rely on speculation that Bowornthat may have been harmed or on local media reports assigning a particular cause.
“We cannot draw any conclusions at this stage. It is better to wait for the official investigation,” he said, adding that Georgian authorities were expected to expedite the process.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent officials from the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, which is responsible for Georgia, to Tbilisi to coordinate with local authorities and monitor the investigation.
Embassy officials had already met Georgian police and were scheduled to hold talks with Georgia’s Foreign Ministry on July 30. Police had accounted for Bowornthat’s belongings, while his relatives had been informed of the latest developments.
Sihasak explained that arrangements to return Bowornthat’s remains to Thailand could begin after Georgian authorities completed their investigation.
The process would also depend on the family’s wishes, he added, as officials would need to consult the relatives before making further arrangements.
The embassy has been coordinating with the family over the necessary documentation and previously asked the public to respect the relatives’ privacy and decisions concerning the case.
Sihasak expressed his condolences to Bowornthat’s family, describing the death as unexpected because the travel creator had previously visited many countries.
Asked whether the effort to locate Bowornthat had begun too late because he had been out of contact for several days, Sihasak maintained that Thai officials acted as soon as they learnt of his disappearance.
Once the ministry was informed that Bowornthat had been unreachable for several days, it immediately contacted Georgian authorities, which began their work and later found him in a hotel room.
Bowornthat had regularly filmed content while travelling in Georgia, Sihasak noted. His sudden loss of contact therefore prompted the ministry to coordinate with the local authorities.
Thai officials stationed in Tbilisi would continue monitoring the case, but Georgia must complete the investigation and formally communicate its findings before Thailand could assess the circumstances, he added.
Asked whether Thailand would issue an additional warning for citizens in Georgia following reports involving the deaths of foreign visitors, Sihasak pointed to the ministry’s existing system of travel advice.
The ministry routinely issues warnings for areas considered unsafe or affected by conflict, he explained. Thai nationals planning to visit locations where security may be a concern can also contact the ministry for the latest information.
Addressing the absence of a Thai embassy in Georgia, Sihasak noted that Thailand could not maintain a diplomatic mission in every country.
Georgia falls under the responsibility of the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, whose officials travelled to Tbilisi immediately after being informed of the case.