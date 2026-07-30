Sihasak says Hlun Solo repatriation awaits inquiry

The process would also depend on the family’s wishes, he added, as officials would need to consult the relatives before making further arrangements.

The embassy has been coordinating with the family over the necessary documentation and previously asked the public to respect the relatives’ privacy and decisions concerning the case.

Sihasak expressed his condolences to Bowornthat’s family, describing the death as unexpected because the travel creator had previously visited many countries.

Minister rejects suggestion of delayed response

Asked whether the effort to locate Bowornthat had begun too late because he had been out of contact for several days, Sihasak maintained that Thai officials acted as soon as they learnt of his disappearance.

Once the ministry was informed that Bowornthat had been unreachable for several days, it immediately contacted Georgian authorities, which began their work and later found him in a hotel room.

Bowornthat had regularly filmed content while travelling in Georgia, Sihasak noted. His sudden loss of contact therefore prompted the ministry to coordinate with the local authorities.

Thai officials stationed in Tbilisi would continue monitoring the case, but Georgia must complete the investigation and formally communicate its findings before Thailand could assess the circumstances, he added.

Existing travel warnings cover security risks

Asked whether Thailand would issue an additional warning for citizens in Georgia following reports involving the deaths of foreign visitors, Sihasak pointed to the ministry’s existing system of travel advice.

The ministry routinely issues warnings for areas considered unsafe or affected by conflict, he explained. Thai nationals planning to visit locations where security may be a concern can also contact the ministry for the latest information.

Addressing the absence of a Thai embassy in Georgia, Sihasak noted that Thailand could not maintain a diplomatic mission in every country.

Georgia falls under the responsibility of the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, whose officials travelled to Tbilisi immediately after being informed of the case.