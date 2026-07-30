Solo creators face hidden risks as Thailand’s creator economy expands

Thailand’s creator economy encompasses an estimated 9–11 million content creators, but the rapid growth of solo careers has exposed unresolved risks involving account ownership, payment access, and digital inheritance.

Those risks have come into sharper focus following the case of travel YouTuber Hlun Solo, whose legal name was Bowornthat Pengsuk. His family confirmed his death after losing contact with him while he was travelling alone in Georgia to produce content.

Thai embassy officials later travelled to Tbilisi, met Georgian police, and confirmed that all his belongings had been accounted for. They continued coordinating with Georgian authorities and his relatives to clarify the circumstances.

Data from a report by Tellscore and market research institutions in Thailand showed that about 2 million people work as full-time creators. A further 7–9 million are part-time, nano, or emerging creators who produce content as a secondary occupation or are beginning to build an audience.

The figures illustrate not only the scale of the industry but also its fragmented professional structure, with many creators continuing to operate through personal accounts rather than registered companies or formally managed teams.