Georgia moves from post-Soviet turmoil to tourism prominence

Georgia, a country of about 69,700 square kilometres at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, now appears frequently in social-media travel content.

Its area is roughly comparable in size to Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Kanchanaburi combined.

Images of its capital, mountain landscapes, vineyards and cuisine have helped establish the relatively small country as a sought-after destination among younger travellers.

Georgia was one of 15 states to emerge from the Soviet Union, declaring independence on April 9, 1991.

Tbilisi, its capital, combines historic old-city architecture with modern buildings, but the country’s image during its early post-Soviet years was markedly different.

Political turmoil, civil war, crime and corruption followed independence, while fighting spread into central Tbilisi.

Under those conditions, Georgia had little scope to present itself as a tourism destination.

The capital also faced extensive street crime and failures in policing and the justice system.

A US State Department report noted that a 1994 crackdown reduced some random violence, although police corruption and violence remained widespread and mafia groups in Tbilisi had links to some senior officials.