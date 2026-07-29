Khao Kho tourism rebounds with rising visitor numbers and revenue

Khao Kho grows busier as mist season drives year-end peak

Boonlert Thakaeo, manager of the Skywalk Khaokho PhuLerd project, also known as Skywalk Khaokho, described tourism in Khao Kho district, Phetchabun, in mid-2026 as moving in a positive direction and becoming busier.

The rainy season through to winter is particularly attractive because of the sea of mist and cooler weather.

Most visitors continue to travel as families, groups of friends, and café and photography enthusiasts.

This has raised occupancy rates for accommodation operators and sales at coffee shops and restaurants during holidays and long holiday periods.

Wat Phra That Pha Son Kaew remains Khao Kho’s leading landmark, attracting tourists and pilgrims throughout the year.

A sea of mist often forms in the mornings during the rainy and winter seasons, making the scenery particularly striking.

Nearby coffee shops and viewpoints, including Skywalk Khaokho, remain highly popular.

Khao Kho Windmill Field is also a popular photography spot, with large wind turbines at an elevation of more than 1,000 metres.

Activities include sightseeing tram and ATV rides, along with viewpoints overlooking the mist.

Visitor numbers are highest from the end of the rainy season to the beginning of winter.

Other popular attractions include Khao Takhian Ngo Viewpoint, Sridit Waterfall, Itti Base and the Weapon Museum, GB Farm and strawberry farms.

Mountain-view cafés, including Pino Latte and other scenic venues, also remain major visitor check-in points.