Consumers council flags 50 Bangkok condos over emergency access

The Thailand Consumers Council has named 50 condominium projects in Bangkok that it says may not comply with building-control requirements governing roads or open areas around high-rise buildings.

The surrounding space is intended to allow fire engines and rescue vehicles to reach buildings and provide sufficient room for emergency equipment to be deployed during fires, building collapses or other disasters.

The council said it had previously submitted the list to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration for review and called for urgent regulatory action. Follow-up inspections found that many projects had yet to make the changes needed to meet the requirements, it alleged.