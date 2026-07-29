Consumers council flags 50 Bangkok condos over emergency access

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Consumers council flags 50 Bangkok condos over emergency access

Repeat inspections by the Thailand Consumers Council found unresolved access concerns at several projects, including some that said work was complete.

The Thailand Consumers Council has named 50 condominium projects in Bangkok that it says may not comply with building-control requirements governing roads or open areas around high-rise buildings.

The surrounding space is intended to allow fire engines and rescue vehicles to reach buildings and provide sufficient room for emergency equipment to be deployed during fires, building collapses or other disasters.

The council said it had previously submitted the list to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration for review and called for urgent regulatory action. Follow-up inspections found that many projects had yet to make the changes needed to meet the requirements, it alleged.

Some projects reported that corrective work had been completed, but the council alleged that repeat site inspections identified the same concerns.

Six-metre access required around high-rises

Under building-control law, buildings taller than 23 metres, those with eight storeys or more, or those with more than 10,000 square metres of usable floor space must provide a road or surrounding area at least six metres wide.

The space must allow fire engines and rescue vehicles to reach the building and enable emergency equipment to be set up during a fire or disaster.

Consumers council flags 50 Bangkok condos over emergency access

The council said the requirement was not simply a building-design standard but an important measure intended to reduce loss of life and property during emergencies.

Previous fires and building collapses had demonstrated that the speed at which rescue personnel could reach an affected site was a key factor in assisting victims, it added.

Where access routes around a building do not meet the required standard, fire engines may be unable to reach the site or deploy equipment effectively. This could delay the emergency response and increase risks to residents.

Projects named by the council

The list includes luxury condominiums and large-scale developments in several prominent areas of Bangkok. The council identified the following 50 projects as potentially falling short of the requirements:

  1. 28 Chidlom
  2. Ashton Asoke – Rama 9
  3. Ashton Silom
  4. Aspire Huai Khwang
  5. Aspire Vibha-Victory
  6. BEATNIQ Sukhumvit 32
  7. Chapter Chula-Samyan
  8. Elio Del Nest
  9. Hyde Heritage Thonglor Sukhumvit 59
  10. IDEO Mix Sukhumvit 103
  11. IDEO Mobi Sukhumvit 66
  12. IDEO Mobi Sukhumvit Eastgate
  13. IDEO New Rama 9
  14. IDEO Q Chula-Samyan
  15. IDEO Q Sukhumvit 36
  16. IDEO Q Victory
  17. IDEO Rama 9-Asoke
  18. IDEO Sukhumvit 93
  19. Keyne by Sansiri
  20. Knightsbridge Prime Ratchayothin
  21. KRAAM Sukhumvit 26
  22. LAVIQ Sukhumvit 57
  23. Life One Wireless
  24. Life Asoke-Rama 9
  25. Life Asoke Hype
  26. Life Ladprao Valley
  27. Life Sathorn Sierra
  28. Mazarine Ratchayothin
  29. NIA by Sansiri
  30. Niche Mono Ramkhamhaeng
  31. Noble Around Ari
  32. Noble Ploenchit
  33. NYE by Sansiri
  34. Park Origin Thonglor
  35. PYNE by Sansiri
  36. Quattro by Sansiri
  37. Reference Ekkamai
  38. Reference Kaset District
  39. Rhythm Ekkamai Estate
  40. TAIT Sathorn 12
  41. The Base Rama 9
  42. The Base Sukhumvit 77
  43. The Key Sathorn-Charoenrat
  44. The Line Ratchathewi
  45. The Reserve Sathorn
  46. The Strand Thonglor
  47. Wish Signature II Midtown Siam
  48. Wyne by Sansiri
  49. XT Ekkamai
  50. Wan Vayla Na Chaopraya

The Nation Editorial Team

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